Join Pop Idol Michelle McManus for a walk!

Pop Idol Michelle McManus is inviting locals to help her kick off Scotland’s Big Fit Walk campaign in Kirkintilloch.

On Friday, May 26, the singer and presenter Michelle will officially launch Scottish charity Paths for All’s national walking campaign in a bid to get Scots active, in partnership with East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust (EDLC).

The aim of the Big Fit Walk campaign is simple. Get more people In Scotland walking more often by supporting groups to organise their own walks.

Michelle said: “I’m always happiest when I’m keeping active and I love walking, especially with my friends and family.

“I find it such an easy way to keep my mind and body healthy.

“That’s why I’m excited to be launching the Big Fit Walk this year, because it’s all about celebrating the benefits of a fun, sociable walk. Come and join us...and bring a friend!”

Each June, the Big Fit Walk supports communities, schools, groups and workplaces across Scotland to organise their own walk and experience the physical, mental and social benefits of being active.

Ian Findlay, Chief Officer at Paths for All, said: “In a nation where too many of us are unfit and inactive, walking is one of the easiest ways to incorporate a little more activity into our day.

“A simple short walk is free, accessible for most and has a wealth of benefits.

“It can help to protect us from developing heart disease, stroke or some cancers, improve our mood and make us feel better connected in our communities.

“The Big Fit Walk helps put the fun into walking! Walking in groups can boost self-esteem, create opportunities to meet new people in our area, or discover some local hidden treasures.

“We’re thrilled to launch our Big Fit Walk campaign with EDLC who are fantastic advocates of everyday walking and strive to improve the health and wellbeing of their community by providing walking opportunities for all.”

Mark Grant, General Manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: “It is an honour for East Dunbartonshire to have been selected as the location for the national launch of Big Fit Walk 2017.

It’s a real recognition of the success of the WALK Project here and all the fantastic support from our partners.

“We want as many people as possible to come down to Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre on 26 May and join in the fun.

“It’s a great opportunity to show off some of the wonderful scenery we have in East Dunbartonshire and introduce people to walking routes and paths they might not know about.”

You can join Michelle on the Big Fit Walk on Friday 26 May at 12.15pm, leaving from the Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre.