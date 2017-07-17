Julie Walters was in Bearsden last week!

Much-loved actress Dame Julie Walters was in the Mosshead area of Bearsden last week for filming - according to a local social media page.

One woman posted ‘Anyone know what’s going on in Mosshead? Huge film catering trucks and film trucks in the area ?!?’

Replies suggested that a new film called ‘Country Music’ starring Julie Walters was being shot there.

Locals said some of the filming was taking place in Lovat Avenue and that Julie Walters was ‘very friendly’ and she had been out talking to people and having her photo taken.

One person said they had heard that Julie Walters was staying at the exclusive Hotel Du Vin One Devonshire Gardens throughout the filming and she saw her drive away from the film set in her Jaguar last Thursday (July 13).

Locals reported that Mosshead Primary School was also used as a location for filming and that some scenes will be filmed in Maryhill.

The film follows a young Scottish singer, Rose-Lynn Harlan, played by Jessie Buckley (Taboo) who dreams of making it as a country artist in Nashville after being released from prison.

Julie Walters plays Rose-Lynn’s mother, and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) plays the middle class lady of the house where Rose-Lynn is employed as a cleaner.

James Harkness (Rogue One) is also in the film.