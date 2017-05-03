Just one week until Mayfest

There’s something for all in Milton of Campsie’s Village Hall at the G66+live Campsie Mayfest.

And it’s all largely free thanks to East Dunbartonshire Arts Council, the Co-op and the community council.

The free art show/sale opens on Friday, May 12, at 5.30pm, and continues over the weekend. Fair Trade refreshments are provided at all times.

The St Vincent Baroque 15-piece orchestra play on Friday, May 12, at 7.30pm.

On Saturday there’s Celtic Folk with the Rhona MacKay Trio, Eddie McGuire of the Whistlebinkies, singer Frances Diamond with guitarist Mike Clayton, and the Campsie Scottish Folk Players. These concerts cost a £5 donation.

There’s also an open stage for young folk on Saturday afternoon (call 01360 310996 to get involved) and a Craft Fair.

Free afternoon jazz on Sunday, May 14, from 2-4.30 features the Black Diamonds Havana Band and JazzCo.

For more information visit www.mocartclub.org.uk.