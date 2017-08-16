Katee wows the crowd at Glasgow Summer Nights gig

Bishopbriggs singer Katee Kross wowed the crowd at Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Katee performed nine songs in a 45-minute slot, including a Glen Campbell cover, Southern Nights.

Katee was the support act fortop US blues singer Seasick Steve as part of the Summer Nights series of gig.

Steve had no hesitation in asking the rising young star to perform at the bandstand after she sang at his Wembley Arena concert in October, before an audience of 12,500.

Katee said: “I got an email from Steve asking me to do the bandstand gig and I was delighted.”