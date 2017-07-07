Key meeting on Whitefield Pond

Lennoxtown residents are being offered the chance to find out more about planned biodiversity enhancement works at Whitefield Pond.

The existing lade, which feeds the pond itself, is in a poor state and needs to be upgraded.

The council plans to naturalise the existing lade, which is breaching in some parts, in an attempt to solve the increasing issues of erosion, silt deposition and leaking - and at the same time

provide “an attractive biodiversity rich area”.

A public information exhibition, organised by the council’s streetscene technical support team will give residents an opportunity to look at proposals and find out more from the project consultants.

The event is on Wednesday, July 19 from 2pm to 7.30pm at Lennoxtown Community Hub at 46 Main Street.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, convener of the council’s place, neighbourhood and corporate assets committee, said: “This is a great opportunity fo anyone interested in finding out more about the work to come along and get

all the information they need.

“The overall aim of the project is to provide significant increases in amenity and the biodiversity value of the area.

“There will be experts on hand to answer questions and provide further details on the plans and what is being proposed.”