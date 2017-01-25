Kilmardinny House re-opening soon

This spring sees the

re-opening of what amounts to a brand new venue for

everything from exhibitions to shows at Kilmardinny House.

A £2.73million transformation project at the iconic Bearsden former stately home includes a new garden pavilion extension providing a modern, flexible space and enhancing the venue as a centre for local arts,

performance and community groups.

While the A-listed main building is being upgraded inside and out.

The work includes a new platform lift, stonework repairs, refurbishment of windows and renewal of radiators.

The venue will support local arts, conferences, weddings and other events.

Regeneration convener Councillor Alan Moir said: “Work is moving ahead on Kilmardinny House and there are exciting times ahead.

“This significant investment in one of our key local assets will benefit both Bearsden and East Dunbartonshire.

“Kilmardinny House is one of this area’s most iconic buildings and I am pleased we are working with our partners to transform it into a new venue for conferences, weddings, arts and other events.”

Councillor Anne Jarvis, chairwoman of EDLC Trust, said: “I am delighted that works are moving ahead at Kilmardinny House.

“The aim is to breathe new life into the facility - making it fit for the 21st century.

“The project will help us to continue supporting a diverse range of arts, culture and leisure services, while making Kilmardinny a sought-after venue for events, weddings and conferences.”

Full details will be provided in advance, to allow people to begin to book the venue.

The council is working with East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust, development partner hub West Scotland and contractor Clark Contracts.

EDLC has contributed £250,000 towards the project.

Robert Dalglish, a Member of Parliament for Glasgow, acquired Kilmardinny in 1853. He was the head of the extensive Calico printing firm of Dalglish Falconer & Company. His father was a former Provost of Glasgow.

Robert Dalglish was a liberal Member of Parliament from 1857 until 1874. He hosted spectacular dinner parties at Kilmardinny and most notably among his regular guests were Benjamin Disraeli and John Bright.