Kilsyth newsagent targeted

Residents of Kilsyth have rallied round to support a Muslim family whose newsagent shop was targeted in a vandalism hate crime.

Adams Newsagent in Howe Road has been owned and run by Abdul Ghaffar and his family for the last 15 years.

On Friday the letters “IS,” a reference to the so-called Islamic State terror organisation, were daubed on the wall of the shop, something which shocked the Ghaffar family and was especially hurtful given this happened in the same week as the Manchester atrocity and on the first day of Ramadan.

Abdul’s daughter, Tayyibah, said: “I’ve lived here for 26 years and nothing like this has happened before. We’ve never faced this kind of discrimination before.”

Tayyibah posted on Facebook to say how much this had upset her and her family.

“In NO WAY does my father or any member of my family represent this sick, twisted ideology,’’ she said.

Many people in Kilsyth offered their support and expressed anger at the attack.

Inspector Phil Rose of Cumbernauld Police Station said: “Between 1100 and 1800 hours on Friday May 26 2016 a vandalism occurred at the shop on Howe Road, Kilsyth. The Term “IS” was spray painted on the rear of the property. The police were contacted and attended. Details were noted for a vandalism. Enquiries are ongoing.

“If you have any information can you please call 101, or alternatively call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can keep your anonymity.”