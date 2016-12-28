Kind pupils are helping to fight hunger

Following the front page headline “Help Fight Hunger” in the Milngavie and Bearsden Herald on December 8, children from two of Baljaffray Primary School’s committees (Baljaffray Rights Respecting Bureau and Charities Committee) put out an appeal to the school community for donations for the East Dunbartonshire Foodbank Appeal.

Within just four days they received 360 donations (182 kg) which were delivered to the foobank in Milngavie on December 16 in time for the Christmas hand out of supplies to those in need.