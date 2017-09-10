Kirky college revamp spells ‘game changing’ progress

A revamp of Kirkintilloch’s New College Lanarkshire campus is claimed set to change the face of the Scottish electronic fire and security industry.

The campus has undergone a complete refurbishment of existing facilities to create a specialist hub for crucial training programmes.

Courses started last month provide more than 150 apprenticeships in the industry, said to be the largest of any provider in Scotland.

Previously based at Motherwell, the new facilities will allow apprentices and industry specialists from across Scotland access to state-of-the-art equipment for training or up-skilling.

It will offer a variety of courses from pre-apprenticeship programmes to Modern Apprenticeships.

David Scott, curriculum and quality leader for built environment and securities, said: “The facilities on offer are game-changing for Scotland’s security industry.

“As the industry rapidly grows and technology continues to advance, it is essential that every practitioner stays ahead of the game in learning new skills and equipment.

“With the introduction of this specialist hub to our Kirkintilloch Campus, we can extend our offering to reach more of those in the industry – from those just starting out on their career, to those who may need to extend their already expansive knowledge.

“Our apprenticeship courses are really popular already and we have had some fantastic success stories from them, so I am hoping that the hub will ensure further success for everyone who comes through our doors for Electronic Fire and Security training.”

The new facilities include a state of the art workshop with seven booths for up to 14 students to work with a range of equipment to enhance their skills in installing and maintaining electronic fire and security systems.

Classrooms and workspaces have also been created so the facility can host up to 28 students per day.

Danny Shearer, assistant head of the faculty of engineering, said: “In developing the new state of the art facilities, New College Lanarkshire has shown its dedication to the development of securities practitioners now and in the future.

“I would like to thank the College’s Estates and ICT teams for their support and assistance in getting the new training facility up and running for the new academic year.”