Kirky triathlon was a soaraway success

Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre was the venue for the first ever triathlon staged by local group The Tennis Aces, and was reckoned a great success.

Seventeen players took part, along with volunteers to support the group on their way.

The cycling began at 8.15am, with Donald MacDonald from Sustrans tsking he contestants around Woodhead Park, and Michael Toye emerged with the top score.

The 5k got underway at 9am under the watchful eye of Robert Rogerson and a fast Darren Carruthers came in first place with a time of 20 mins 34 seconds.

All 17 runners completed the 5k within 38 mins - seen as a fantastic effort from players and volunteers who joined in.

Lastly, everyone was on the tennis court with warm ups taken by the players themselves, then Allwyn Crawford the head coach led the way with lots of tennis drills to keep everyone moving.

After three hours, a huge round of applause from everyone to round off an event everyone had enjoyed.

Medals were then awarded to all the participants, presented by Rona Mackay MSP.

Event organiser Allwyn Crawford, would like to thank Robert Rogerson and Kirkintilloch Olympians for marshalling the 5k, Donald MacDonald from Sustrans for supporting the cycling, and George Burt for registration.

A thank you also goes to Dr Deepali Misra-sharp for covering the first aid.

The crowdfunding page is open for another couple of weeks if anyone would like to donate.

It is at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/allwyn-crawford-2?utm_term=x6WJMJNyw

The Tennis Aces would like to thank everyone for their support, EDLC Trust for opening the Leisure Centre at 8 am, and to everyone who has donated.

The current total is £1601, which the organisers say is a massive achievement - and all are looking forward to a new challenge next year.