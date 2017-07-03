Kirky venue The Stables is Scotland’s Pub of the Year

Kirkintilloch bar-restaurant The Stables has been voted best pub in Scotland at a major national hospitality event in Glasgow.

General manager Stuart Brand (pictured) and deputy manager Lyndsay Bankier were “surprised and delighted” to accept the honour at a ceremony attended by 200 guests at the city’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Stuart said: “Thank you to all our guests and the great team we have here at The Stables restaurant –

we are very extremely proud!”

Lyndsay said it was the first top level recognition for the Stables, adding: “It’s really a vote for the whole team here, as it’s that special effort that has made it all possible”.

The Scottish Hospitality Awards are a celebration of the success of local professionals and their venues, and the winners are chosen by the public – which means the Stables has been given a rousing endorsement by its regular clientele.

Besides its canal-side location the Glasgow Bridge venue’s main strong points include its highly rated food, ranging from Sunday roasts to new seasonal dishes, and its drinks selection – which includes a choice of cask ales.

The awards were hosted by presenter Farah Bradford and Sky Sports TV presenter David Tanner.