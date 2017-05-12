Lane next to Finsbay is being transformed

The owners of Finsbay restaurant and pub in Milngavie have been involved in developing the lane next to them with help from East Dunbartonshire Council’s Stalled Spaces and Milngavie BID to make it more attractive and offer people a place to take a photo, sit and enjoy a drink or a Colpi’s ice cream.

Local artist Kirsten Thomson (23) created this beautiful mural, which isn’t quite finished yet, to celebrate Milngavie and the surrounding area. It includes references to Douglas House (a former cinema), the famous Bennie Railplane and Glengoyne Distillery.