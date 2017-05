The results of Ward 7 (Kirkintilloch East & North and Twechar) in the East Dunbartonshire Council election have been announced.

Stewart Macdonald (Labour), John Jamieson (SNP) and Susan Murray (Lib Dem) have all been been elected.

The full list of candidates was: John Jamieson (SNP), Alison Lothian (Conservative), Stewart Macdonald (Labour), Pamela Marshall (SNP), Susan Murray (Lib Dem), Willie Paterson (Independent), and Emma Sheppard (Green).

The count at Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome continues.