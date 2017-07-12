Learn how to spot a scam at special workshops

Are you confident that you could spot a scam if someone was trying to steal your money?

East Dunbartonshire Council’s Trading Standards and Citizens Advice Bureau are joining forces to give people the knowledge to spot scams.

The two organisations will be running information events in July as part of Scams Awareness Month, a national campaign encouraging people to report and talk about scams.

Scammers can strike at any time, from mailing scams with fake lottery wins to online adverts for products which don’t exist.

People will learn the tricks and tactics scammers use to try and steal people’s money, such as making contact out of the blue and piling pressure on people to agree to a deal on the spot.

The events also aim to get more people reporting scams so the authorities can chase down fraudsters. Reporting being scammed also means that people can receive advice on how to try and get their money back and protect themselves.

Catherine Bradley, manager of East Dunbartonshire Citizens Advice Bureau said: “Knowing how to spot a scam is the best line of defence against being scammed.

“While scammers will always use tactics like cut-price deals and pressure selling to draw people in, there are more ways for scammers to reach people with different bogus offers - from texts and emails to social media and

online adverts.

“People will be able to take away a few key tips from the event which will help protect them against a range of different scams.

“We want this event to bring the issue out into the open and look forward to seeing as many people as possible there.”

Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council Gordan Low said: “These events are designed to raise the awareness of the types of scams that these unscrupulous fraudsters engage in and offer advice and assistance on how to

avoid being scammed.

“If you are unable to make it along I would encourage residents and businesses with concerns to contact the Council’s Trading Standards team for help and advice.”

Events are being held in the following venues:

Wednesday, July 19 - The Fraser Centre, Milngavie 10am-12pm

Thursday, July 20 - Lennoxtown Hub 11am-2pm

Monday, July 24 - Auchinairn Community Centre 1-2pm

Tuesday, July 25 - Hillhead Community Centre 11am-2pm

Thursday, July 27 - Auchinairn Community Centre 1.30pm-2.30pm.

If you have been scammed or someone is trying to scam you phone Trading Standards on 0300 123 4510 or Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.