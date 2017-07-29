Lenzie 1st BB set for the new season

The 1st Lenzie company of The Boys’ Brigade recommences in a few weeks’ time, with a packed programme of activities.

There’s an information evening for P1-3 and P7-S6 boys at 7pm on Friday, August 25 at Lenzie Union Parish Church, and for P4-6 on Wednesday. August 30.

The 1st Lenzie BB is a growing and vibrant group of young people in the Lenzie area and this session will include, for example, a trip to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Also planned are a weekend away to Abernethy Ardeonaig, visits from the local Police and Fire Services, national competitions for cross country running and football, bagpipe and drum tuition.

There’s also a chance to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.

For more information check out the company on Facebook.