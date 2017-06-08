Lenzie folk turn out to enjoy all the fun of the Gala

Wet weather didn’t dampen enthusiasm of the crowds at this year’s Lenzie Gala which was bigger and better than ever before, say organisers.

The event, run by the community council saw record numbers of local businesses, groups, churches and charities taking part.

.

This year’s Gala Queen was Katie Boreland from Millersneuk Primary School attended by Page Boy Noah Sands, also from Millersneuk, and Maids of Honour Alyssa McSwiggan from Holy Family, Ruby Bloomfield from Lenzie Meadow and Iona Baranda from Millersneuk.

The Gala Queen’s procession was led by the Boys Brigade Pipe Band followed by Sheena Fraser and her husband who provided the transport for the Gala Queen and page boy in an open topped Mercedes and also for the Maids of Honour in their Audi.

The Parade this year excelled all others, with a fantastic turn-out stretching from the station to the Gala Field.

The parade included the Boys Brigade Pipe Band, Lenzie Meadow Glee Club, Cedar Nursery, Lenzie Woodhead Gymnastics, the Stewart School of Dance, Dance Republic, Lenzie Taekwon-do, and Lenzie Beavers and Cubs, all who walked the short distance from the station to the Lenzie Rugby Club ground, in bright sunshine.

The Gala this year was opened by the well-known DJ and radio show host Paul Harper, who crowned Katie, the Gala Queen, to start proceedings off.

There was a great turnout and everyone enjoyed the fun being offered by the fairground rides, stalls and marquees, and the entertainers including Dance Republic, Irish Dancers from the Stewart School of Dance, the Boys Brigade Band, Lenzie Taekwon-do, Lenzie Woodhead Gymnastics and Lenzie Meadow Glee Club.

There was a mass of food available from the Marie Curie tea tent, the Scouts who provided burgers and hot dogs, with Ginestri’s having all the ice-cream you could eat, and there were cakes for all the family from the mass of stalls.

Steve Boardman from the Hospital Radio Broadcasting Association did a marvellous job with the commentary and kept everyone well informed.

Sponsors of this year’s gala included Arnold Clark; Fleming Buildings Ltd; Woodilee MOT Centre; Muir Homes; Anytime Fitness; Anytime Fitness; Cedar Nursery; PSS Stonework; Rasoi; Ginestri; Billington’s; Rose ‘N Time Flowers who donated the posies and buttonholes and Avrill Haffron who coiffured the gala queen’s hair. Of course none of this could have happened without the Lenzie Rugby Club who once again provided the loan of their field.

Speaking after this year’s Gala Community Council Convenor, Tony Miles said: “This year’s Lenzie Gala was a record by being bigger and better than any year before. This thanks to the tremendous support from all the business sponsors and stallholders. Fortunately, the weather held for the Gala Queen’s procession and the crowning ceremony, and for about an hour into the show.

“A huge thundery outburst then drove many into the shelter of the tea tents and the Rugby Club’s prosecco bar. A big thanks to the many of you who stayed on after this braving out the weather.

“Unfortunately, another terrible downpour left us unable to continue with some of the dance acts and the gymnastics, which was a great shame for all the participants who had come ready to perform.

“The ground also proved too slippery underfoot to allow the Children’s Races to take place.

“The Community Council puts this event on every year for the enjoyment and benefit of the community and the weather is always a major consideration.

“Despite having to curtail some events I think those who came were undeterred and enjoyed the family fun, the food and the atmosphere of our Community Gala and I hope that it will not put people off coming to our next Gala in June 2018”.