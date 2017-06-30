Letter to Editor - No traffic lights at shared space until 2018 - but no delay, writes Councillor Murray

Sir, - After the report in last week’s paper I am writing to clarify that further consultation on Kirkintilloch town centre will not delay putting the traffic lights back. The council must honour the contract made with the contractor or pay penalties for any changes. The contract ends when the snagging period ends in June 2018 and the council has to wait until then before changes are made or risk uncontrolled costs. The SNP Leader of the Council, Gordan Low, knows this.

If it was possible just to put the traffic lights back now I would support this. That is what most people are telling me should be done. But the position with the contract means that there is an opportunity for the council to listen to the community without causing a delay. Previous councillors voted the road scheme through despite loud protests from the community. I don’t want this to happen again. I care about Kirkintilloch town centre and want it to thrive and be welcoming for everyone including the disabled and visually impaired. I have spoken to lots of people and the traffic lights are not the only thing they are asking for. What about the rest of Cowgate? What about Regent Gardens – do we want more paved area?

My amendment to involve the community and get more information to inform the consultation got cross party agreement – all of the councillors present, including all of the SNP councillors, agreed with it. But that obviously doesn’t make a good headline!

The consultation will not delay getting the traffic lights back. I will continue to stand up for the community I represent, listen to their views on local issues and take every opportunity to involve them in local decision making. – Yours, etc.,

Susan Murray

Scottish Liberal Democrat Councillor

Kirkintilloch East, North & Twechar

