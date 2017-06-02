Life skills test posed a positive challenge

Eighteen local young people have gained their due reward after completing a raft of vocational and educational challenges.

Family members and invited guests gathered at Kirkintilloch’s Hillhead Community Centre to celebrate the Positive Achievement project successes, which covered a broad spectrum of activities.

The six month progtramme included everything from an accredited food hygiene certificate course to outdoor education and residential trips.

During their time at the project all young people and learners took part in a life skills cooking programme to learn about basic independent living - for example how to manage budgeting.

They also take part in gardening projects where they built bird boxes for local forests and woodlands.

Council leader Gordan Low, who presented the 18 with their certificates, said “This was such an inspiring and enjoyable event to celebrate the hard work and achievements of local young people.

“They have all taken part in a huge range of activities, learning vital skills and gaining invaluable experience along the way.

“It was especially interesting to hear about the residential trips, and to listen to the young people themselves say how the experience has helped to build confidence and self-esteem while encouraging them to become more independent using new skills.”

He added: “I would like to reaffirm the council’s commitment to delivering this important project which aims to support vulnerable young people into employment, education, training and/or volunteering.

“Over the last six months these young award winners have made great strides towards those goals. They should be very proud of what they have achieved.”