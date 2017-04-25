Little boy heartbroken after feathered friend flies the coop

Can you help trace this little birdie who has flown the coop?

Tiny the seven-month cockatiel, escaped from his Glasgow home yesterday.

His owner, a little boy called William is devastated his pet has gone missing.

His mum, who lives in Riddrie, has put out an appeal to people in her local area and across Glasgow in a bid to find their feathered friend

In a private message to the Herald’s Facebook page, SJ Mac posted: “Please share and help me get him home”.

She added: “William is devastated and heartbroken.”

If anyone can help, contact the Herald on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Kirkyherald/messages/