Little boy heartbroken after feathered friend takes flight

Can you help trace this little birdie who has flown the coop?
Tiny the seven-month cockatiel, escaped from his Glasgow home yesterday.
His owner, eight-year-old William is devastated his pet has gone missing.
His mum, who lives in Riddrie, has put out an appeal to people in her local area and across Glasgow in a bid to find their feathered friend
In a private message to the Herald’s Facebook page, SJ Mac posted: “Please share and help me get him home”.
She added: “William is devastated and heartbroken.”
If anyone can help, contact the Herald on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Kirkyherald/messages/