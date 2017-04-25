Little boy heartbroken after feathered friend takes flight

Can you help trace this little birdie who has flown the coop?

Tiny the seven-month cockatiel, escaped from his Glasgow home yesterday.

His owner, eight-year-old William is devastated his pet has gone missing.

His mum, who lives in Riddrie, has put out an appeal to people in her local area and across Glasgow in a bid to find their feathered friend

In a private message to the Herald’s Facebook page, SJ Mac posted: “Please share and help me get him home”.

She added: “William is devastated and heartbroken.”

If anyone can help, contact the Herald on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Kirkyherald/messages/