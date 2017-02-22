Local charities get £30,000 thanks to “bag tax”

The Tesco branches at Craigmarloch and Kirkintilloch presented local charities with £30,000 raised through the company’s “Bags of Help” scheme.

The local groups have been awarded grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 - all raised through a share of the revenue raised from the 5p bag charge levied on single-use carrier bags.

Customers were asked to vote in store to choose which organisations would receive the funding.

The successful applicants were Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland to build a Bee and Butterfly Sensory Garden, Redburn School to extend an existing sensory garden and The Seagull Trust to create additional parking spaces for people with special needs.

Doreen Reid, community champion at Tesco Craigmarloch, said: “Giving back to the the community is very important to Tesco.

“The Bags of Help scheme is a great way for us to make a lasting difference to the individuals supported by our local charities, schools and projects.”

SBH Scotland won the £12,000 grant. Family support worker Vikki Rothero said: “Being able to build a sensory garden for those with additional needs. For our children the garden will help encourage them to develop motor skills, help with social interaction and is a brilliant way to calm them when anxious. We’re very grateful to all those who voted for us and can’t wait to show you all the end result.”

Plastic bag use in Scotland has dropped 80 per cent since the charges were introduced.