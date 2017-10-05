Local childcare plan goes to Holyrood

East Dunbartonshire Council has submitted its plan for expanding early learning and childcare services to the Scottish Government.

The move follows a consultation involving almost 600 parents and carers of children aged under five.

It included an online survey designed to get the views of local people on existing services, and ideas for the future - which in 2020 will see the number of funded hours increase from 600 to 1,140.

Education convener Councillor Mohrag Fischer said: “The changes that are coming to early learning and childcare are huge, so it’s right that we are already planning our response to ensure we can meet people’s expectations.

“The survey responses, together with feedback from a public meeting held last month, were analysed and contributed to our plan which is designed to offer local families choice and flexibility across a range of quality providers.”

All children aged three and four will be eligible for the increased funded hours and some two year olds from households in receipt of certain benefits will also be eligible.