Local Hereos come to the rescue at Quarriers Centre

A centre in Glasgow which provides support for adults with learning disabilities and respite for their carers, has received a free DIY makeover courtesy of Local Heroes.

The Quarriers Mavisbank Respite Centre was crowned winner of an online competition courtesy of Scottish Gas initiative Local Heroes, to celebrate its launch in the Glasgow area.

The online platform allows people to find a Scottish Gas-accredited local tradesman to carry out plumbing, electrics, drains and heating jobs in the home.

After 561 members of the public voted for the charity, a team of Local Heroes has transformed the local community centre’s bathroom, so that guests can fully enjoy the new facilities when they visit.

Alice Harper, Quarriers Chief Executive, said: “Having a main bathroom area that is fully accessible and renovated to such a high standard will ensure that the people we support have the most positive experience when accessing the service.

“The renovation means that we can continue to provide the highest level of care and support to the people who access Quarriers Mavisbank Respite Service.

“On behalf of Quarriers and everyone who uses the service, thank you to Local Heroes for helping us with this makeover and for enabling us to improve our facilities.”

Sarwjit Sambhi, Managing Director of UK Home at Scottish Gas, said: “It was an honour for our team of Local Heroes to carry out a makeover at Quarriers Mavisbank Respite Centre and give something back to the community in which we’re now operating.

“Our new service is about providing people with access to local tradesmen they can trust, providing them peace of mind, knowing that any work undertaken is guaranteed by Scottish Gas for 12 months.”

Local Heroes has gifted DIY vouchers worth £200 to each of the three community organisations which were runners up in the competition, to contribute towards their own improvements: Glasgow East Women’s Aid, Street Connect, and Move On’s Fareshare.

Glasgow based tradesmen that are interested in becoming a Local Hero can find out more by visiting: www.localheroes.com/join.