Local MSP welcomes opt-out system for gift of life

An opt-out system for organ donation in Scotland will save lives, MSP Rona Mackay has said.

The Strathkelvin MSP has welcomed the SNP Government’s decision to introduce legislation for a soft opt-out system for organ and tissue donation.

Following a consultation, 82 per cent of respondents backed plans for opt-out in Scotland.

The government will introduce legislation to the parliament within this term.

Ms Mackay said: “I am sure constituents waiting on a transplant, or know someone going through this plight, will be delighted at this development from the SNP government.

“NHS Scotland has made a lot of progress with organ and tissue donation but there needs to be some fundamental changes help the health service save more lives.

“We should always keep in mind the tragic circumstances that give rise to organ donation and forever appreciate the selfless acts of donors and their families that enable others to live. Organ and tissue donation saves lives and is one of the greatest gifts a person can give.”