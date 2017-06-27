Local pupils make the most of cycle scheme

East Dunbartonshire pupils who walk, cycle or scooter to school are bucking a national trend, according to Sustrans Scotland.

It’s 2015-16 I Bike Report shows a 12.2 per cent increase in children active travelling to school a year after the launch of the I Bike programme scheme.

The project delivers a tailored and structured programmed of cycling related activities in 30 schools across the area which are designed to increase the number of pupils cycling to school and in their leisure time.

Nationally the annual Hands Up Scotland Survey has shown a very slight decline over the last two years, driven by a decrease in children walking to school.

The official statistic showed that in 2016 just under half the pupils in Scotland either walk, cycle or scoot to school for the second year running.

Lynn Stocks, Sustrans Scotland I Bike manager, said: “We are really proud of the work of all our officers and partners, who develop tailored and structured programmes of cycling related activities in each of our schools.

“These findings highlight the importance of schools being involved in active travel initiatives, such as I Bike, so more children walk, cycle, scooter or skate to school.

“It is essential that we continue to build on the success of our work to date, so that we can help create and encourage healthy travel habits which can last a lifetime.”

Sustrans Scotland’s I Bike programme is funded by Transport Scotland and matched funded by East Dunbartonshire Council.