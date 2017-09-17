Local rugby players can win new kit from a car test drive

Rugby international Hamish Watson has called on schools and clubs in East Dunbartonshire to sign up to a new initiative that delivers kit and equipment.

Watson appeared at Trinity Academy in Edinburgh this week to launch a new Mitsubishi Motors Kit 4 Clubs scheme, which will allow clubs and schools the chance to earn new playing kit, training equipment and rugby gear.

The kit available for clubs and schools to earn includes match shirts, practice bibs, tackle pads, balls and more in return for their members completing a vehicle appraisal and test drive with their local Mitsubishi Motors dealer.

Watson said “The game is in great shape at the moment and this new partnership between Mitsubishi Motors and Scottish Rugby is another sign of progress.

“The more clubs we can properly equip and schools we can kit out, the more chance we will have of growing the game even further and creating a bright future for Scottish Rugby.

“Scottish Rugby is on a massive high at the moment, we’ve got a massive pool of players, we’ve got a real strong strength and depth at the moment and it’s positive for the fans.”

Lance Bradley, MD of Mitsubishi Motors added: “We are very proud to continue our commitment to supporting grassroots Scottish Rugby.

“The new Kit 4 Clubs scheme will give rugby clubs and schools across Scotland access to the latest playing kit and equipment, which we believe is crucial to increasing participation in the game and developing a strong future for Scottish Rugby.”

For more information visit http://www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk/rugby/scotland/kit4clubs/