Lottery win for residents

Seven neighbours in Bishopbriggs have landed People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize, thanks to their postcode G64 1XH being drawn today (Monday, July 24).

The Torr Road residents who play with the postcode have scooped £1,000 each.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “Congratulations to our Bishopbriggs players! I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £212 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause that has received support from players is Deafblind Scotland, which was awarded £12,803 last year to purchase suitable equipment for its new centre.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.