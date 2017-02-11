Love notes from the war in the desert

They were just one couple among millions caught up in the nightmare of war, and their precious, heartfelt letters were their contact.

Now the very personal story of wartime lovers Alex and Nan has been captured in a new book by their daughter, author Liz MacIntyre.

She will be reading extracts from “Love Letters from a Desert Rat” at a special vintage party event to be staged by home builder McCarthy and Stone at its Campsie Grove estate in Bishopbriggs on February 23.

The retro-style tea party will take place at the Retirement Living development on February 23 between 2pm and 3.30pm, and is to raise money for older people’s charity, Royal Voluntary Service.

Liz’s dad Alex was one of the 8th Army veterans who eventually routed Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps after epic campaigns in Libya and Tunisia - while their wives and sweethearts waited anxiously at home.

The session is being staged to mark McCarthy and Stone’s 40th anniversary, and is one of several events planned to raise more than £130,000 for the Royal Voluntary Service.

In return for a small donation, the Bishopbriggs event also includes a finger buffet, tea and sandwiches, homemade cakes and scones -

The vintage tea party at Campsie Grove, on Kirkintilloch Road, is expected to be busy and spaces will be first come first serve.

To book a place call 0800 201 4740.