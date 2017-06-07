Lucky escape for lorry driver after Lenzie crash

A lorry driver is believed to have escaped uninjured after his vehicle overturned and crashed into a field near Lenzie yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene after the accident around 3pm at Auchinloch Road near the Golden Pheasant pub.

A Herald reader snapped this photo from a passing bus.

Stepps Road was closed at the roundabout after the Kirkintilloch exit from M80 with no traffic turning left to Lenzie.

A diversion was put in place for several hours.

The lorry, which was carrying slurry, had to be unloaded before it could be removed.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries.