M&S Searches for 100 Seasonal “Moment Makers” in Glasgow

M&S is recruiting 100 additional colleagues for the forthcoming Christmas season in their Glasgow stores.

A variety of roles are available across local stores in all departments.

The increase in seasonal colleagues for Christmas 2017 will help the retailer make every moment special for customers over the festive period – from purchasing presents (which for some customers begins in October or November) right through to picking up the turkey or the extra bottle of wine on Christmas Eve.

Across the UK, the company is seeking 19,000 “Moment Makers” who can bring smiles to customers’ faces at the busiest and happiest time of year.

David Bates, M&S Head of Region for Scotland Central & West said: “Making every moment special for our customers in Glasgow is our mission and it’s never more important than at Christmas time. Every year we value the additional colleagues who help us deliver even better service for the local community.

“Whilst retail experience is helpful, what we’re really after are colleagues who are ready to roll their sleeves up and be part of a hard-working team – moment makers for our customers”.

Whilst temporary roles appeal to many - including working parents, students and those just looking for a little extra spending money at Christmas - every year a number of M&S seasonal workers remain with the company. Last year nearly 1,000 temps across the UK were offered a permanent role in January and many have progressed over the years to management positions throughout the business.

All staff will receive training and can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on M&S products from their very first day.

To apply visit: http://careers.marksandspencer.com/