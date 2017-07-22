Macmillan mobile team to visit Kirky

MSP Rona Mackay is set to meet Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile team when it visits Kirkintilloch later in July.

The big green bus will be staffed by experienced cancer information and support specialists, and provide a huge amount of information on the disease.

Ms Mackay has welcomed the scheduled visit and commended the charity as a “lifeline” to cancer patients and their families.

She said: “Cancer can be the darkest moment of someone’s lives and have a profound effect on the family and friends of those suffering from it.

“I encourage those who may be going through this, be it themselves or someone else close to them, who might need a bit of help or advice to visit the Macmillan Cancer Support bus.

“I will be attending the visit to meet the support workers and thank them for the job they are doing, which makes huge changes to people’s lives in the battle against this terrible disease.”

The Macmillan Cancer Support mobile team will be at Barleybank, Cowgate in Kirkintilloch (G66 1JT) on Friday July 28 from 9am to 2pm.