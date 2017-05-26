MAF coffee and craft morning raised over £2k

Budding pilots were able to test their skills and experience what it’s like to fly a plane at Bearsden Baptist Church’s recent annual coffee and craft fair.

The event raised over £2,000 for Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) and they brought their new flight simulator desk and some 3D interactive goggles as well as videos to the event.

Bearsden Baptist Church MAF Coffee Morning.

Bearsden Baptist Church has supported MAF for many years. Its annual fair usually attracts over 400 people.

MAF is now active in more than 30 countries. Flying onto desert and jungle airstrips, lakes and rivers, tracks and roads, MAF’s light aircraft and their mission pilots go the extra miles to provide a lifeline.

Working in partnership with Christian charities and relief organisations MAF enables practical help, physical healing, and hope to be delivered to many of the most remote and inaccessible communities on the planet.

For more information about MAF visit: maf-uk.org.

Bearsden Baptist Church MAF Coffee Morning. 'Off the Rails' Ruth Dean and Carolyn Yeoman church volunteers selling clothes.