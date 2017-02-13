Make a connection at local singer’s new open mike night

A local singing star is urging others to take to the stage in East Dunbartonshire’s answer to the Celtic Connections festival.

The first Campsie Connections open mike night is taking place at the Free Church in Lennoxtown on Friday, March 18, from 7pm.

All ages and styles of music are welcome and there’s no need to be a church member to come along and either perform or watch.

It’s being organised by Jill Brown, who has recently been invited to perform alongside many of the biggest names in country music at the Country 2 Country festival at Glasgow’s Clyde Auditorium in March.

Anybody interested in being addded to the open mike bill can email Jill at jill@jillbrownmusic.co.uk.