Man arrested for alleged possession of drugs

A man is alleged to have been in possession of a Class B drug in Bearsden.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a Class B substance last night (Tuesday, June 13).

This happened in Colquhoun Park, Bearsden at 5.45pm.