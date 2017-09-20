Man arrested in connection with alleged Bearsden robbery

A 24 year-old man has now been arrested and is currently detained in police custody in connection with an alleged robbery at an elderly couple’s house in Woodvale Avenue, Bearsden on Tuesday, September 12.

More than £1,000 is reported to have been stolen from an elderly man and his wife, who are aged 76 and 71.

Men were said to have forced their way into the house after one of them allegedly claimed to be from the water board.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.