A 35-year-old man has been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the death of a man on Christmas Day.

Thomas Roberts (43) of the Milton area of Glasgow was found with serious injuries in the back courts of Ashgill Road, in the Saracen area, around 4am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The man detained by police is also being reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with an alleged assault on a 50-year-old man.