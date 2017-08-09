Man charged with drink driving at Bishopbriggs

A man has been charged with drink driving at Bishopbriggs and a string of other motoring offences.
The 42-year-old was stopped by police at Balmuildy Road around 9.30am on Friday, August 4.
The other alleged offences, included careless driving.
