Man on drugs charge at Bishopbriggs

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a drugs offence at Bishopbriggs.
The man was stopped by police for allegedly being in possession of cannabis around 10.20pm at Coulston Road in the town.
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a drugs offence at Bishopbriggs.
The man was stopped by police for allegedly being in possession of cannabis around 10.20pm at Coulston Road in the town.
Almost Done!
Registering with Kirkintilloch Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.