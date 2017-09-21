Man on drugs charge in Kirkintilloch

A man has been charged by police in connection with a drugs offence in Kirkintilloch.
The 23-year-old was charged for allegedly being in possession of cannabis around 8.35pm on Thursday, September 14 at Parkview Avenue.
A man has been charged by police in connection with a drugs offence in Kirkintilloch.
The 23-year-old was charged for allegedly being in possession of cannabis around 8.35pm on Thursday, September 14 at Parkview Avenue.
Almost Done!
Registering with Kirkintilloch Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.