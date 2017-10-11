Man on offensive weapon charge at Bishopbriggs

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with shoplifting and possession of an offensive weapon at Bishopbriggs.
The man was arrested by police at Strathkelvin Retail Park around 1.30pm on Saturday, September 30.
A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with shoplifting and possession of an offensive weapon at Bishopbriggs.
The man was arrested by police at Strathkelvin Retail Park around 1.30pm on Saturday, September 30.
Almost Done!
Registering with Kirkintilloch Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.