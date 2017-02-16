Man “serious” after being struck by van in North Glasgow

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a van on a road in North Glasgow.

Police said the 53-year-old was struck on Springburn Road at about 1.25pm on Tuesday by a Ford Transit Connect near the Keppochhill Road junction.

The pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, where his condition remains serious.

The 27-year-old driver of the van was unhurt. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Mark McGowan said: “At this time our investigation into the crash is continuing.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may assist our inquiries to contact us through 101. “