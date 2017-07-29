Management buy-out deal for Milngavie timber firm

A long-established family-run Milngavie timber and builders’ merchants has announced the completion of a management buy-out (MBO).

Kelvin Timber has been supplying timber, decking and building goods to the construction industry since 1970.

The business, with branches in Milngavie and Hamilton - was set up by brothers Frank and Vincent McHugh.

The new owners are Frank’s son, Richard McHugh, who has been involved in the business since the age of 15, taking on the role of director in 2011, and the company’s existing managing director Mark Maginnis, who has worked for the firm since 1994.

Richard McHugh said: “Kelvin Timber is an established business which continues to go from strength to strength.

“This MBO is the start of an exciting new era for the company, and while we do not intend to make significant changes, we have identified subtle modifications with the aim of facilitating growth and driving performance.

“(Accountancy firm) French Duncan have been a fantastic support to us throughout this process and the team has been key to the success of this transfer.

“We look forward to continuing our work with French Duncan over the coming months and to the start of our exciting new business venture.”

Iain Walker, director of orporate advisory at French Duncan said: “Kelvin Timber is a long established and successful business offering a wide range of construction products and other ancillary items.

“It is evident that the company has an established customer base, a strong financial performance and is highly regarded amongst its customers and with the wider building trade.”

Shawbrook Bank provided funding to the new team and Macdonald Henderson acted as legal adviser.