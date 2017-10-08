Marion is putting on the glam for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

A Bearsden theatre enthusiast is preparing to take to the stage in new musical version of the movie Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Marion Ritchie,(63) will be swapping the Bearsden rain for champagne on the French Riviera as she and a cast of more than 20 performers from the Minerva Club.

Their mission is to bring to life the cheeky musical about big money and roguish swindles.

Based on the 1988 film, starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels follows Iain’s character Lawrence Jamieson as his reputation as the best con man in Europe is threatened by the arrival of younger, debonair Freddy.

The two are forced to battle it out for the ultimate score – the coffers of American heiress Christine Colgate.

Mum of two Marion says she is on and off stage throughout the show, with cameos as Renee – a wealthy lady travelling to the South of France who encounters Freddy in a railway dining car.

She said: “I absolutely love the film with Steve Martin and Michael Caine, so am thrilled to be part of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels the musical.

All of the characters are hilarious, and there are some fantastic one-liners and songs throughout the show.

“I’m looking forward to getting out my silver dance shoes to wear with glamorous, long dresses and glittery jewellery,

“It’s so very glamorous and not at all the kind of clothing I get to wear much in everyday life.”

Minerva Club President, Colette Dunsmore, said: “It’s a show that’s full of fun and fantastic physical comedy, with a tongue-in-cheek script and award-winning musical score. I would encourage anyone to come along and enjoy this laugh-out-loud production.”

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels will be on at Eastwood Park Theatre, Giffnock, from Tuesday ,November 7 to Saturday November. 11.

Tickets are £14-£16 and are available from any cast member, by emailing tickets@theminervaclub.com or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/198858.

The Minerva Club will be supporting the charity Over the Wall with its 2017 production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Over the Wall provides free, residential activity camps for children and teenagers living with serious health challenges and their families.