Marking 60 years of worship

Bearsden Westerton Fairlie Memorial celebrated the 60th Anniversary of the congregation and its building in Crarae Avenue recently.

The main focus of the celebrations was a Communion Service conducted by the Parish Minister, the Reverend Christine Goldie, at which the guest preacher was the Very Reverend Lorna Hood OBE.

The church was packed with Westerton’s members, their families, former members and local politicians.

After the service a newly planted tree was dedicated in the church grounds to mark the event and a buffet lunch was enjoyed by all in the recently built hall.

Other events include a barbecue, a children’s art competition, a congregational dinner and a Songs of Praise service.