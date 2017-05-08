Maureen Henry loses her seat in Milngavie

New candidate Jim Goodall has held on to the Liberal Democrat seat in Milngavie in place of Eric Gotts who stood down as councillor after over 30 years of service.

SNP councillor Jim Gibbons was voted in again and a new candidate Graeme McGinnigle (Conservative) has also won a seat.

Maureen Henry (Labour) lost her seat in Milngavie.

Jim Gibbons said; “I’m glad to be back in again - thanks to the people of Milngavie for electing me back and I’d like to commiserate with the other candidates who have lost seats.

“Maureen and I have worked together for a number of years now and i hope that we can continue in Milngvaie.

“We do work well together and I’d like to continue that tradition.

“I’d like to thank all our supporters including my companion Kate Waddell and I’m sorry she’s not going to be working with me in this council.

“She would have been a fine councillor.”

Jim Goodall said: “I’d like to thank the people who have supported me and advised me in my first election campaign.

“My abiding memories will be that my knees are much sorer than when I first began and I’m not sure I can feel properly through my left foot.

“I very much hope that all the people who are elected here today will remember that they have all put somewhere in their election literature that they are standing up for the interests of the people of Milngavie and Bearsden.

“And that when we come to have discussions to work out the best course of action to take as a council in what will be difficult years we do so in the same spirit of collaboration, co-operation and conviviality that has charactarised the election campaign.”

Graeme McGinnigle said: “I’d like to thank Maureen for her years of service to the people of East Dunbartonshire.

“And everyone who came out and campaigned for me and the people of Milngavie who have placed their faith in me.”

Maureen Henry said; “It’s been an absolute pleasure representing the people of Milngavie.

“My Labour colleagues are like dear family to me and I’d like to thank them and the wonderful officers in East Dunbartonshire.

“We are blessed with some of the finest, most engaging and helpful people.

“It’s difficult times and I wish the new councillors all the very best.

“I’d also like to thank Eric Gotts - he has been a wonderful support to me, worked so hard and served Milngavie so well in the last 30 years.

“I also want to thank Jim Gibbons - all three of us got on very well.”