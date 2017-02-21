Meeting about the future of Lennox Park tonight

When Milngavie Community Development Trust (MCDT) consulted the whole community of Milngavie about ways to improve living in the town, one of the most popular suggestions was to improve Lennox Park.

MCDT has already held public meetings to brainstorm ideas about how to encourage more people to use the park. They have also had discussions with local councillors and officers at East Dunbartonshire Council.

Willy Briody, MCDT’s co-ordinator of a draft plan, said: “We are now ready to create a plan that could be implemented in partnership with EDC and local organisations. A range of possibilities – including allotments, a usable sports pitch, nature trail, improved play equipment, barbeque and picnic area, improved security – these are all up for discussion with members of the public.”

Wilson Blakey, vice chair of MCDT, said: “Members of the public are invited to a meeting in the Fraser Centre on Tuesday, February 21 at 7pm to reach agreement with interested people so that we can prepare a Business Plan to present to EDC and begin work on making Lennox Park even better than it is.”