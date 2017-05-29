Michelle walks the walk for Scotland

Pop Idol Michelle McManus was in Kirkintilloch on Friday (May 26) to kick off a campaign to get the people of Scotland walking.

The singer and presenter helped charity Paths for All to launch Scotland’s Big Fit Walk scheme, before taking part in a walk which took in the Forth & Clyde Canal and Southbank Marina.

The Pop Idol winner led the walk along the canal.

Each June, the Big Fit Walk supports communities, schools, groups and workplaces across Scotland to organise their own walk and experience the physical, mental and social benefits of being active.

Michelle said: “I’m always happiest when I’m keeping active and I love walking, especially with my friends and family. I find it such an easy way to keep my mind and body healthy.

“That’s why I’m excited to be launching the Big Fit Walk this year, it’s all about celebrating the benefits of a fun, sociable walk. And you can too!”

Mark Grant, General Manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: “I hope the event has encouraged people to walk more often and keep active by taking part in some of the well-established Health Walks that take place in East Dunbartonshire in areas such as Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Twechar, Milton of Campsie, Milngavie and Bearsden.”

If you would like to organise your own Big Fit Walk this June go to www.pathsforall.org.uk/bigfitwalk.