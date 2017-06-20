Millions invested in affordable housing

The Scottish Government is set to provide £21.7 million to build affordable housing in East Dunbartonshire over the next three years.

The figures have been released to help local authorities and house builders plan their investment and provide certainty on the amount of funding available until 2021.

In 2018-19, £6.506 million will be allocated in grant funding to East Dunbartonshire Council – rising to £7.360 million in 2019-20 and £7.853 million in 2020-21.

Announcing the funding, Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said it would help achieve the Government’s aim to deliver 50,000 affordable homes by 2021.

He added: “We are ensuring that East Dunbartonshire has homes that are high-quality, efficient and affordable.”