Calling all beer connoisseurs!

The Milngavie Beer Festival is back this September and it will be even bigger and better this year.

The festival will not only provide an opportunity to try over 30 craft beers from seven different breweries but they will also provide live music entertainment and great quality food.

As well as a number of the featuring breweries such as Jaw Brew, Alchemy, Strathaven Ales, Fallen, Bute, St Andrews Brewery and a few other breweries there will also be a wine-bar with a great selection of wines from Garvie & Co and a spirit (Gin) bar set up by local bar Finsbay.

This event will take place on Saturday, September 2 between 12pm and 8pm.

Each ticket entitles the buyer an entry to the festival area, wristband, branded beer glass and The Beer Festival Programme with a list of all beers and its tasting notes.

Tickets can be only purchased by anyone aged 18+ who have valid ID, Please take this along on the day to avoid any doubt. The full welcome pack will be given out on the day.

There are only a limited number of tickets for the festival so please book now to avoid any disappointment. Please read the Terms & Conditions section in advance of purchasing your ticket.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/milngavie-beer-festival-2017-tickets-32916335646