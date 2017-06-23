Milngavie couple begin a new Princes Square Epoch

A Milngavie couple with almost 20 years’ experience in the catering business have opened their first restaurant in Glasgow.

Kerry and Alistair Prow have opened Epoch, a contemporary new restaurant located in the Princes Square’s courtyard, specialising in small sharing plates from around the world.

The highly experienced couple were part of the opening team at Harvey Nicol’s Forth Floor restaurant in Edinburgh and also managed Sir Terence Conran’s Zinc Bar and étain restaurant at Princes Square.

Since then they have run an award winning restaurant and delicatessen business, and also own a company catering for superyachts.

Kerry said: “Back in 2006 I was managing Sir Terence Conran’s Zinc Bar and étain restaurant in Princes Square and Alistair was a student and working in hospitality part time.

“He became part of the bar management team and little did we know – in years to come – we’d be running our own restaurant just a few steps away.”

She added: “Coming back to Princes Square, where it all started for us, is the most exciting moment of our careers so far.

“Epoch is a mix of classic Princes Square on the terrace overlooking the courtyard, offset with a vibrant modern twist inside the restaurant.

“Our menu is filled with delicious sharing dishes, a tempting cocktail list and a well-balanced wine list with top notch service at the centre of it all.

“It will be children friendly too because we’ve got two kids of our own and they like to eat out just as much as we do.”

Alistair added: “We’re motivated to build a team of professionals that are as committed to hospitality as we are.

“Our fantastic head chef, Andrew, is inspired by acclaimed chefs like Daniel Humm, Stephane Reynaud and Jean-Georges Vongerichten as well as Paul Tamburrini who he trained under for ten years.

“Our aim is to ensure the menu, inspired by cuisine from around the world, will be ever evolving.”

The eyecatching venue is decorated with specially commissioned pieces of art created by talented and home grown Scottish artists.